Sylvester Stallone's Vacation Home Gets A $500,000 Price Chop

He may be a rough and tough actor, but Sylvester Stallone’s lake house doesn’t look like the place for gritty action scenes or boxing practice.Just short of an hour northwest of Los Angeles, the private setting is a peaceful retreat. Stallone’s home on Lake Sherwood, CA is currently listed on the Westlake Village real estate market for $4,995,000.



Best know for his roles as boxer Rocky Balboa and hired hitman Rambo, 64-year-old Stallone purchased the home in 2008 for $4.85 million.

The adjacent lot, which he purchased at the same time, is also for sale, currently listed for $1,400,000.

The 3,600-sq ft main house was built in 1946 and although recently updated, retains much of its original charm and character.

The 3-bedroom, 3-bath house features two fireplaces, a balcony, and sweeping lake and mountain views.

The property also includes a guest house, caretaker’s cottage and boat house.

Stallone’s property contains mature foliage and trees, giving the celebrity extensive privacy.

A private dock sits on over 500 square feet of lake frontage.

This isn’t the first time Stallone’s vacation home has been on the market.

The home was first listed in March of 2009 for $5.2 million, then delisted in December 2009.

Following that it was on and off the market until just recently.

According to the property listing, the home “underwent a thorough clean out and was reduced over $500,000″ before it was re-listed at the beginning of June.

Despite its extensive water frontage, Stallone’s house is up against a market with declining home values. Median Westlake Village home values have decreased 8.7 per cent year-over-year and are currently $642,100.

The property is listed by agent Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX.

