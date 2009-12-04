Despite $1,000 Bounty, Still No One Has Been Able To Photograph Nikki Finke

In early October, Gawker offered a $1,000 reward for anyone who could photograph Hollywood blog queen Nikki Finke.
The goal was to replace this black-and-white thing — seemingly the only semi-recent picture of Finke IN THE WORLD — with something new.
Surely, an unemployed LA photog-type with a UPS driver costume could have snapped a few spy shots by now.
But so far, nothing, Gawker boss Nick Denton tells us.
Incredible!
