'Despicable Me 2' May Be The Best Film To Take Your Kids To This Summer

Disney and Pixar are releasing its big anticipated “Monsters Inc.” prequel next week.



However, it may be another ‘quel’ you want to take the kids out to this summer.

Audiences went crazy over the first screening of “Despicable Me 2” at the Annecy Animation Festival in France.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the showing received a standing ovation along with cheers after the film ended.

THR described just how enthusiastic people are about the return of Steve Carell as Gru and his adorable, though mischievous yellow minions:

“The crowd was palpably delighted throughout the screening, even singing along to the songs in the closing scene, and the party atmosphere carried over into cheers and wild applause as the credits rolled.”

Meanwhile, Disney and Pixar’s “Monsters University” is receiving good early buzz.

However early reviews have noted Pixar may be losing its touch when it comes to sequels, and now prequels. (Plus, it sounds like it’s just like “The Internship.”)

Right now, BoxOffice.com is projecting “Monsters University” to open to $80 million with “Despicable Me 2” not far behind with $76 million.

It may be Illumination Entertainment’s “Despicable Me” sequel that explodes during the Fourth of July holiday weekend as its social media buzz is surpassing that of previous comparable summer hits “Ice Age: Continental Drift” and “Toy Story 3.”

“Despicable Me 2” opens in theatres July 3.

Check out a trailer below:

