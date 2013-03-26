There Is A 'Despicable Me 2' Blimp Touring The Country

“Despicable Me 2” isn’t coming out until July, but Universal is already pushing the sequel to its 2010 hit.



After releasing the first plot-revealing full-length trailer for the film last week, the movie launched a blimp that will be touring the country now through the end of June.

Featuring one of the film’s ubiquitous yellow minions, the “Despicablimp” has scheduled stops at Telemundo’s Billboard Latin Music Awards in Florida next month and possibly the “Today Show” come the end of May.

You can track the blimp’s current location here and see if (and when) it’s flying over your hometown.

Watch the making of the blimp below along with the second trailer for the film. The movie, starring Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig comes out July 3.

