'Despicable Me' Minions Take Down 'Grown Ups' And Monsters — Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

‘Pacific Rim’ couldn’t pass $40 million at the box office opening weekend.

Despite good reviews from audiences and critics alike, Guillermo del Toro’s robot vs. monster movie couldn’t take on the sequels at the box office this weekend.



The costly $185 million+ “Pacific Rim” couldn’t even bring in $40 million opening weekend.

Instead, Adam Sandler’s sequel “Grown Ups 2” overtook the action-packed del Toro flick.

Neither could take on the infectious yellow minions of “Despicable Me 2.”

Meanwhile, The Weinstein Company’s “Fruitvale Station” starring up and coming Michael B. Jordan earned a huge $377,000 from 7 theatres.

Out of the top 10 this week include Lionsgate and Summit’s summer hit “Now You See Me” and comedy “This is the End.” After seven weeks, the magic movie featuring Morgan Freeman and Woody Harrelson has earned $185.8 million worldwide.

Seth Rogen’s apocalyptic film is closing in on $100 million at the box office.

Here are this week’s winners and losers at the box office:

10. “Man of Steel” drops three spots rounding out the top 10 with $$4.8 million. The Superman reboot has done phenomenal for Warner Bros. earning a total of $619 million worldwide. Good news for WB after a poor first weekend for the studio’s “Pacific Rim.”

9. Comedian Kevin Hart’s “Let Me Explain” stays at the top of the box office for the second week with another $5 million. With a total of $26.4 million at theatres, the film is now the fourth top-earning stand-up comic film. It will have to beat $36.3 million to overtake Richard Pryor’s 1982 film “Live on the Sunset Strip.”

8. Channing Tatum’s “White House Down” falls two more spots in its third week earning $6.2 million. That stings for Sony’s $150 million film. “WHD” has earned $82.7 million worldwide.

7. Brad Pitt’s “World War Z” zombie flick is exceeding expectations at the box office earning another $9.4 million this week. After a month in theatres, the film has earned a big $423 million worldwide. The Vanity Fair piece in June that tore the film apart for an inflated budget, on-set drama, and a re-shot ending, said the movie would need to make $400 million to be profitable.

6. “Monsters University” takes in another $10.6 million in week four. The prequel is closing in on $500 million worldwide. It’s good that this film is faring well for Disney considering its “Lone Ranger” bomb.

5. Disney’s “The Lone Ranger” drops nearly 62% in its second week with $11.1 million. The Johnny Depp and Armie Hammer Western which cost nearly $250 million to produce has earned a total of $119 million worldwide. The film is faring OK overseas with $48 million.

4. Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy’s “The Heat” moved down one spot in week three earning $14 million. Fox’s comedy has now earned more than $128 million worldwide.

3. Huge disappointment for Warner Bros. expensive monster flick “Pacific Rim” which earned $38.3 million opening weekend. The film was expected to earn at least $40 million. Even that was low for a large budget summer film.

2. Adam Sandler’s “Grown Ups 2” came in a close second with $42.5 million. The sequel only made slightly more than the $40.5 million of the 2010 original.

1. Neither new film could beat out the second week of “Despicable Me 2,” which earned $44.8 million. That’s slightly less than “Monsters University” in its second week. However, the minions had competition from two other big films this weekend.

