DESPERATION: BP Dangling Huge Incentives To Bankers For Guarantees Of Raising Money

As BP prepares to raise $10 billion from the debt markets, the company is apparently pulling out all the stops to get banks to help it.



Gasparino at Fox Biz reports:

BP Plc is on a bankers buying spree, offering several large financial institutions lucrative roles as advisers on financing deals in exchange for guarantees that they will help the firm raise money in a pinch, FOX Business has learned.

The troubled oil giant has already hired Goldman Sachs , Credit Suisse and Blackstone as advisers, but it is in negotiations to bring aboard Morgan Stanley , HSBC , UBS and Asian bank Standard Charter. People at the firm say the sticking point is that they are being asked to somehow guarantee that they would lend money to the company.

