Desperately Seeking Noah Wyle

Wondering who the networks are chasing down to appear in their new TV shows? The Hollywood Reporter, buried in an innocuous casting report, reveals who the most sought-after actors are this pilot season.

Topping the list are ER alum Noah Wyle, repped by ICM, and former Pushing Daisies cast member, Anna Friel, repped by UTA, who are reportedly considering six offers each.

Other actors in demand include Mean Girls alum Lizzy Caplan and Dirty Sexy Money‘s Peter Krause, both repped by CAA, and ICM’s Claire Danes.

No matter how many shows these actors end up on, their in-demand status is clearly a selling point for their agencies, particularly ICM and CAA.

