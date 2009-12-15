Desperate White House Tells Harry Reid To Cut Healthcare Deal With Holdout Lieberman

Barack Obama is not going to let pesky Joe Lieberman get in the way of its healthcare reforming dreams. In fact, it’s going to acquiesce to him.



If Joe Lieberman had his own idea for how to fix healthcare, he could probably get it passed, because it sounds like Obama is telling Senator Majority Leader Harry Reid to cut any deal it can with the former Democrat VP candidate.

POLITICO: The White House is encouraging Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) to cut a deal with Sen. Joe Lieberman (I-Conn.) and eliminate the proposed Medicare expansion in the health reform bill, according to an official close to the negotiations.

But Reid is described as so frustrated with Lieberman that he is not ready to sacrifice a key element of the health care bill, and first wants to see the Congressional Budget Office cost analysis of the Medicare buy-in. The analysis is expected early this week.

“There is a weariness and a lot of frustration that one person is holding up the will of 59 others,” the official said. “There is still too much anger and confusion at one particular senator’s reversal.”

Basically, they all have humongous egos, and Barack Obama would like them to try setting them aside.

