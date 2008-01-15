Desperate Toshiba Slashes HD DVD Player Prices

Toshiba will slash prices on HD DVD players by 40% to 50%, Reuters reports. As major studios like Time Warner’s (TWX) Warner Bros. shift support to Sony’s (SNE) rival Blu-ray disc, Toshiba is desperately hoping to stay relevant. Players will now start at $149, going up to $399 for high-end units. Reuters
