Buy A Palm Pre, Get Two Airline Tickets Free

Bono’s smartphone investment, the Palm Pre, didn’t do very well in the UK this Christmas.



UK retailer Carphone Warehouse is giving away two airline tickets with every Palm (PALM) Pre it sells through January, the Guardian reports.

The news follows months of disappointing Pre sales.

Guardian: While the Palm Pre has been a critical success, with reviewers saying it runs the iPhone a close second in terms of functionality, the handset has been a poor seller.In the three months to the end of November, Palm shipped 783,000 smartphones, representing a 5% decrease from the three months to August, although it does mark a year-on-year increase of 41%.

Meanwhile, Apple’s (AAPL) iPod Touch seems to have crushed it this Christmas. Moble metrics firm Flurry says app downloads to new iPod Touches soared 900% on Christmas Day.

(We chalk this comparison up as another reason Android And Palm Need Their Own iPod Touch, Fast.)

