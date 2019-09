In an effort to spice up its image, the Republican Party has relaunched GOP.com.



And to spice things up, the top left prominently features new faces of the GOP. Each time you refresh the page, you get a new face.

See if you can find a pattern >>

Here’s a hint. We’re not seeing anyone who looks like Glenn Beck in there

