Desperate Realtor Comes Up With New Way To Value Real Estate

You have to give credit to the Corcoran Group, New York’s premier, blue-chip real estate agency. This is not an easy time to move product, but it helps if you can distract potential buyers from words like “price” and “falling.”



In a new ad scanned by the Copyranter blog, Corcoran says:

how do you measure value in this economy?

we like to multiply price by heartbeats by squarefoot.

We know; we know, it’s just ad copy. But still, what does that even mean? Is it just a fancy way of saying that price should be no object (even in this economy) if the pad sets your heart aflutter, and you multiply it by $1 million?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.