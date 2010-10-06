Desperate Obama May Replace Biden With Hillary In 2012

Photo: The White House

rumours to this effect surfaced originally a few months ago, and nobody thought much of them, but according to Bob Woodward, the administration is seriously considering replacing Joe Biden with Hillary Clinton in the Veep slot come 2012.It’d be a smart move. At this point, Biden gets Obama 0 additional marginal votes. But Hillary, especially with her ability to fire up what may be a despondent base, definitely seems like a net plus. In her years as Sec. of State, she’s received high marks, and is pretty well respected even among foreign policy hawks.



