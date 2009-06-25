Desperate Movie Industry Expands Group Of 'Best Picture' Nominees To 10

The biggest news of all today is that the Academy is expanding the number of ‘Best Picture’ nominees to 10.



10!

Why? The Academy’s announcement has some pablum about returning to its roots, pre-1943, when they used to have 10 nominees in this slot. But really, this is all about desperation, and the acknowledgment that the writing is on the wall for both the awards show and the industry.

For one thing, the broadcast has been losing ratings, so maybe 10 films will get more people watching, cause there’s a better chance.

Then there’s the fact that being a best picture nominee is good marketing for a film in the months between the nomination and the actual event. So this means five more films get to flog themselves using this moniker.

But in the end it won’t work. Adding more nominees is like printing up currency and thinking you’ll get wealthier. The Academy is engaged in Zimbabwe-nomics, and what they’ll end up doing is inflating away the value of a nomination, getting them nowhere. But it’s a nice stunt.

