Desperate Jon Corzine Attacks Opponent Chris Christie For Being Fat

At least that’s the interpretation by the NYT of this commercial, which shows a rather rotund-looking Chris Christie getting out of an SUV, and which uses the term “threw his weight around” to describe how he avoided points on his driving record.



Statewide races in New Jersey are notoriously negative, of course, and Corzine continues to trail his opponent, so everything’s on the table. Chris Christie, we think, needs to just keep hammering away at Corzine’s Goldman Sachs past. That’s much worse than being fat, right?



