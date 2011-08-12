THE FALL SEASON: 12 Teasers To Get You Ready For The Return Of TV

Summer is wonderful.
Except for the fact that “America’s Got Talent” — and nothing else — is basically on every night.
No?
Well, that’s how it feels.
But take heart: we’re a mere month out from TV’s glorious return.
Here, a sampling of scoops — including some concerning Rob “Fat Mac” McElhenny — that’ll hold you over.
You'll be seeing double for a split-second -- Wayans, Jr. shot the Fox pilot before learning his ABC series 'Happy Endings' was renewed. Instead of subbing someone else into Wayans' role, 'Girl' producers decided to write him out of the series -- in episode two.
Show creator Ryan Murphy says that after failing in the polls with a hard stance on immigration, Sylvester will find her groove with an unexpected talking point: saving the arts in schools. Aww.
The quirky comedienne -- remember her pot-addled scenes with Katherine Heigl in 'Knocked Up'? -- seems a funny fit for the Fox drama, but hey, it got our attention.
Edelstein will play the former flame of Josh Charles's character Will -- so she'll likely go head to head with Alicia (Julianna Margulies.)
The new stewardesses show lead, Mike Vogel, is a real-life pilot. (We're so happy this role didn't go to 'Bachelor' fame whore Jake Pavelka.)
Show creator Marc Cherry says the long-running drama will go out by getting back to the mystery at its roots: the suicide of voiceover character Mary Alice.
The FX comedy will follow the fantasy fanatics' panic over the prospect of no football. (And if things hadn't worked out, they were planning a season of insanity in which the guys would try desperately to get into... fantasy basketball.)
Episode two of the comedy will find the gang in Ocean City, NJ -- but producers were so sensitive about not wanting to disparage the shore point with their antics, they went through and digitally altered local signage.
By the way, how did Rob McElhenny gain 50 lbs. to play Fat Mac? With help from Chase Utley's nutritionist.
Show creator Jonathan Nolan -- who's also a producer on the Batman movie series -- says the surveillance themes at the heart of the show were inspired by the 'Dark Knight' comic books.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.