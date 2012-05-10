Desperate 'Hire Me!' Billboard Actually Got This Unemployed 22-Year Old A Job

After losing his job at Minnesota’s Treasure Island Casino in March, where he’d worked four years as an Island Xtreme Bowl Supervisor, Bennett Olson took an unorthodox tactic to get his name out there: The 22-year old put his resume on a billboard.



The $300 ad, which desperately scrawled “Hire me!” above his personal website, had an 8-second time slot for 24 hours on a rotating electronic billboard.

It turns out that the stunt paid off. Olson told his local news station, Kare 11, that he has taken a job at Laser Design & GKS Services, a 3D scanning company, as a sales and marketing associate.

“After receiving quite a bit of attention, support, and ultimately interviews I felt that Laser Design & GKS Services was the right fit because they are a young, yet established company which will provide me with the opportunity to learn and grow my career,” he said.

Right in time for his fall wedding.

But this isn’t the first time that someone has bought a billboard to nab a job.

The Fiscal Times reports that Pasha Stocking shelled out $7,000 to rent a 14×48 billboard along Connecticut’s Interstate 95 that read “Hire Me! Unemployed and Seeking Employment” and then her website, hirepasha.com.

Photo: hirepasha.com

The billboard didn’t get her a job, but according to her website, “I hired myself!” (Yeah, ok…)

Stocking now runs a PR firm that helps people put up billboards. But really.

Racquel Bailey wanted to get Tyler Perry’s attention by “subtly” putting a billboard in South Atlanta, Perry’s home, that read “Attention: Top Film Maker in ATL: Let me be your next leading lady.”

Bailey lives in New Jersey but bought the $1,500 billboard two miles from Perry’s studios.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.