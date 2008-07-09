Desperate Hipsters Explain Stock Market To Bemused Youth

Are you one of the millions of apathetic youngsters out there, keen to immerse yourself in the world of finance, but repelled by the dearth of urban vernacular and bling on CNBC? Well, your ship has finally come in, because the folks at thrasherfunds.com have launched a website dedicated to teaching you how to get your stocks on:



Thrasher Funds is an investment services firm that deals with how money, music, fashion, and culture intersect with the stock market. We specialize in educating, preparing and offering money management services to a new generation of investors.

Thrasher’s site is packed with videos of young people riffing on everything from the price of oil to A-rod and the Yankees. The idea seems to be that by presenting foreign material (finance) in a familiar context, youngsters will be less intimidated by it. The results, however, are mostly unintnentionally hilarious. In one video (embedded below), a presenter tries to explain to his audience that, yes, unfortunately, stocks sometimes go down.

“So let’s say you buy a share of American Apparel at $11.50. You wait for a little bit, now the stock is at $15, you sell it at $15, and then that $3.50 in the middle, that’s yours. Now, a warning, a but, and this is a big Jennifer Lopez style but… Stocks don’t always go up!



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.