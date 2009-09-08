Desperate Harvard Licenses Name To Clothing Line

This is all your doing, Larry Summers! Your love of risk, interest-rate swaps, and aggressive bets on private equity now means your beloved alma mater Harvard has to demean itself, lending its exhaulted brand to a line of apparel.



NYT: There will be no Veritas seals or emblazoned ‘H’s. Instead, the designers at Wearwolf, a Manhattan-based private company that created the line, will add crimson-thread buttonholes and collar details, a subtle nod to their sartorial inspiration. Oxford shirts start at $165, and sports coats run to $495. The company declined to discuss its projected sales figures.

“It’s a modern rendition of a classic American heritage,” said John Fowler, the creative director. “We want to combine the power of Harvard with the power of a plaid shirt.”

Just for effect, we’d like to repeat that last line: “We want to combine the power of Harvard with the power of a plaid shirt.”

And hey alums, don’t want to see your beloved brand on everything from yoga mats to French press coffee makers? You better pony up when the school comes calling next time.

Read the whole thing >

