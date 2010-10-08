Desperate Harry Reid Just Called For A Foreclosure Suspension

Harry Reid is in the race of his political career, and we’re pretty sure he’s toast, as polls show him trailing to Tea Partier Sharron Angle.



But Democrats may be hoping that Foreclosure-gate gives them an issue. According FireDogLake’s David Dayen, Harry Reid has just called for a suspension of all foreclosures in Nevada. Other politicians are sure to follow suit.

Meanwhile, the Obama administration is aggressively trumpeting its veto of the horrible foreclosure-gate bailout bill.

