Desperate Greek Minister Tries Instilling Confidence On CNBC, Doesn't Get Interrupted By News Of A Governor And Prostitute

George Papaconstantinou, the embattled Greek finance minister, showed up on CNBC yesterday to inject global confidence in his country. Basically, he promised that the government will stick with its plan of austerity, so that it will be able to pay off its debts, and not default.



Luckily for him, there was no Alan Schwartz moment where, just as he was getting to the part about how Bear Stearns was totally fine, a news alert came across about a governor and prostitute, distracting everyone, and ultimately leading to the collapse of his bank.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.