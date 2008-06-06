Desperate Google (GOOG) To TV Advertisers: We'll Pay You $2,000 To Try Our TV-Ad Service

Is Google making headway in its plan to become the only place you need to go to buy advertising on TV, radio, and print? Doesn’t seem so. As we noted last month, and as Mark Mahaney of Citi reports, the online giant has offered advertisers $2,000 toward their TV-ad creative budgets if only they’ll buy TV spots through Google:



No matter. The contribution of media-world-domination to Google’s bottom line is overrated anyway (because unlike search advertising, in which Google keeps 100 cents on the dollar, in TV, radio, and print Google has to settle for, at best, a couple of dimes).

