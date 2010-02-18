Desperate Casinos Ask For Permission To Tilt Blackjack Odds Even Further Towards The House!

Every casino game is designed so that the house always wins.



But it seems that in this bad economy, casinos are upset that the deck isn’t stacked enough in their favour.

In Colorado, casino operators are asking for permission to change the payouts on blackjack, so they can squeeze more money out of their customers.

The Denver Post reports that under current rules, the minimum payout on blackjacks is 3-2 (a $10 bet will pay out $15). Now they want that changed to 6-5, so that the same bet will only pay out $12.

The difference is huge. According to the piece, the rule change would increase the house’s take from 1.5% to 2.9%, nearly a double.

Naturally customers are freaking out. It’s OK to stack the deck, just don’t do it too much.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.