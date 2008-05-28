Desperate Borders Severs Amazon Deal In Futile Attempt To Go It Alone (BGP, AMZN)

: Borders (BGP) has officially severed its relationship with Amazon.com (AMZN) and is now running its own web site for the first time in 7 years (the site had been powered by Amazon). Borders hopes that taking its site in-house will compensate for its sputtering bricks-and-mortar store business. Unfortunately, it’s more likely Borders will now be able to fail at two businesses instead of one.



Borders abandoned its web retail business in 2001 because it was unprofitable, but it believes the current online shopping climate is different (no details on why, of course). Borders expects the site to be independently profitable in 2009 (no details as to how). Borders hopes to leverage the 26 million members in their Borders Rewards loyalty program who will now be able to redeem rewards online (key word: hopes).

