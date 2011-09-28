Desperate Michele Bachmann Begs For 'Emergency Contributions'

Photo: Gage Skidmore via Flikr

2012 presidential candidates and political action committees are loading up inboxes with fundraising pleas in a final push to boost third-quarter fundraising numbers. The Rick Perry camp broke out the big guns with an email from Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal, a high-profile endorser. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has gone to bat for his dad. The Obama re-election team has even resorted to guilt-trips.



But no one has been as desperate as Michele Bachmann. In an email to potential donors today, the Minnesota Congresswoman practically begged supporters to make an “emergency contribution” before the Sept. 30 deadline.

The language suggests that Bachmann’s third-quarter numbers could be the end of her campaign, which has flailed since her win in Iowa’s Ames Straw poll in August.

Over the past week, the Bachmann campaign has tried to rebrand its candidate as the only “real” conservative in the 2012 race, and even rolled out a new fundraising slogan — “We Won’t Settle, Support The True Conservative.” But this appears to be just one last attempt to save a rapidly sinking ship.

