VIDEO: High School Basketball Player Attacks Referee

Mason Holland of DeSoto High School in Florida reacted to a technical foul call in a way that would have made Ron Artest blush during a game against Port Charlotte High School on Monday night.



Holland, 6-7, shoved referee Jim Hamm, 51, and then threw him to the ground. Holland now faces felony charges and DeSoto was forced for forfeit after the referees refused to keep the game going.

The Smoking Gun has the police report.

Fast forward to the 1:23 mark to see the attack:



