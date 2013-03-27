15 Images From The Next 'Hobbit' Film

Warner Bros. / The Desolation of SmaugViewers were able to get a glimpse at Evangeline Lilly’s anticipated role in the next “Hobbit” film.On Sunday, Peter Jackson held a live sneak peek of the next “Hobbit” film online.



Anyone who purchased a Blu-ray copy of the “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” could have tuned in to watch the preview and Q&A session for the new film using a promo code found inside the box.

If you didn’t get to see the live interview, Jackson previewed some new footage of Gandalf and Radagast, and gave a look behind-the-scenes of the next film in the series, “The Desolation of Smaug.”

Viewers received a few glimpses at some new and old characters in the film, what locations will be featured, and learned what Smaug, the big bad dragon from the next instalment , won’t look like.

Though Jackson didn’t reveal a teaser for the next film, he did share that the first trailer will debut this summer in front of a “big film release,” which we anticipate to be “Man of Steel.”

We were able to view the footage Sunday, check out some of the images we saw from the new film.

“The Desolation of Smaug” hits theatres December 13.

