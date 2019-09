Desmond Jennings is one of the fastest players in baseball and he needed all of his speed and an incredible glove to rob Trevor Plouffe of at least a double.



Somehow he caught the ball with his glove turned over.



But Jennings is never in position to make the catch if he isn’t able to cover so much ground so quickly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.