'Desktop Tower defence' Maker Raises $1 Million For More Addictive Timewasters

Eric Krangel

Between them, Paul Preece and David Scott’s casual games have been downloaded more than 210 million times. Now the makers of Desktop Tower defence and Flash Element TD have raised $1 million in seed funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners to form new casual gaming company “The Casual Collective.”

The pair plan to support their games through advertising and a “freemium” model, where players can purchase add-ons to their games. “Even just giving somebody an extra icon next to their unit — people will pay for that,” Preece told Gamasutra. “Status is one of the easiest things to sell.”

