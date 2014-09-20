Desktop Tinder Is Finally Here -- And It's Terrifying

Take a deep breath, Tinder has finally arrived on your desktop web browser.

Botinder is an unofficial Google Chrome extension that lets you like and dislike Tinder users even faster than you can using the official app.

Bizarrely, a desktop version of Tinder has been one of the company’s most-requested features for some time. One of the suggested ways for people to use it had been to download an Android emulator and use that to run a version of the app, but Botinder is the first easy way to use Tinder on your laptop.

Just as TweetDeck lets you use Twitter more expertly by splitting the site into columns, Botinder sorts each Tinder user into a row. Click “Like,” and they move down a row. After a few clicks, you’ll have a screen filled with Tinder users.

If a page filled with Tinder users wasn’t enough, Botinder also comes equipped with the terrifyingly named “Booster!” function. Select “Like automatically” and Botinder will begin liking every single Tinder user near you. The “Booster!” speed likes multiple people a second, transforming your screen into a blur of smiling selfies. After a couple of minutes of Booster mode, I’d gained 50 new matches. To put that in context, it can take weeks of furious Tinder app usage to get that many matches, but Botinder had accomplished it in minutes.

