Desktop Ads Are About To Reach Their Peak [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

eMarketer predicts that desktop-based ad spending will peak in 2014. Soon it’s going to be all about mobile.

Harrods made a mobile scavenger hunt to up its social game.

Suzanne Powers joined McCann Erickson as an EVP/chief strategy officer. She was previously at CP+B.

Fallon lost the Cadillac creative account to a team of IPG agencies, including Hill Holliday, Campbell Ewald, and Lowe.

Pinterest is now in French, too.

Beijing-based Miaozhen claims that the company is “the Nielsen of China.”

Publicis Kaplan Thaler is Sleepy’s first-ever outside creative agency. Previous work was done in house. The shop beat out Havas Worldwide and Gotham for the $75 million account.

