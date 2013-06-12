Desktop Ads Are About To Reach Their Peak [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:
eMarketer predicts that desktop-based ad spending will peak in 2014. Soon it’s going to be all about mobile.
Harrods made a mobile scavenger hunt to up its social game.
Suzanne Powers joined McCann Erickson as an EVP/chief strategy officer. She was previously at CP+B.
Fallon lost the Cadillac creative account to a team of IPG agencies, including Hill Holliday, Campbell Ewald, and Lowe.
Pinterest is now in French, too.
Beijing-based Miaozhen claims that the company is “the Nielsen of China.”
Publicis Kaplan Thaler is Sleepy’s first-ever outside creative agency. Previous work was done in house. The shop beat out Havas Worldwide and Gotham for the $75 million account.
