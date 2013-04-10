Take A Look Behind The Desks Of 23 Successful Tech People

The world’s most successful people don’t mess around when it comes to their working space.

A desk has to be a place where you can be productive, healthy, and comfortable for many hours, day in day out.

Craigslist founder Craig Newmark prefers a sparse desk, while Michael Moritz, Chairman at Sequoia Capital, keeps a bottle of emergency whiskey “for the bad surprise.” 

And some professionals don’t work at a desk at all.

As a part of LinkedIn’s “View From My Desk” series, some of the most successful tech professionals in the world reveal where they work. We’re publishing the highlights with permission.

Craig Newmark, founder of Craigslist

'I have one big screen connected to a desktop. There's little paper there, since I've arranged pretty much everything online. You'll see a few knickknacks, with some focus on my prior role model, Homer Simpson, and I just acquired something related to my current role model, Grandpa Simpson.'

Richard Branson, Founder at Virgin Group

'The scene might not look much like working -- you won't find a suit or tie anywhere, and lots of people are enjoying snacks. Work doesn't always have to mean timed meetings and official processes. Lots of the best ideas come off the cuff, out of conversations like the one happening in the photo.'

Jeff Jordan, General Partner at Andreessen Horowitz

'As you can see, I love light and colour. Almost all of the artwork and interesting knickknacks in my office came from Fab.com, my very favourite e-commerce site (and portfolio company!). I'm also a big hoops fan and the Jordan jersey was given to me as a gift from the ESPN team when I left Disney.'

Michael Moritz, Chairman at Sequoia Capital

'Two computers, a mobile phone (no desk phone needed), a small bottle of whiskey for the bad surprise, a stash of dark chocolate (82% cocoa) for twice-daily medication, a bottle of Pellegrino water and a pair of analogue clocks as a reminder that our business is about art as well as science.'

Arianna Huffington, Editor-in-Chief of The Huffington Post

'It's all about transparency. I can see out, and everyone can see in. Things accumulate. As you can see, I keep some books around.'

Eric Hippeau, Partner, Lerer Ventures

'My desk is just a step away from a small, in-office table at which I typically hold 6 to 8 meetings a day, mostly with startups seeking funding or existing portfolio companies. ... It's very practical. When I'm not meeting with others, I'm just a step away from my computer to catch up on email.'

Jeff Weiner, CEO of LinkedIn

'This is the view behind our office in Mountain View, Calif., when walking along the Shoreline bike path. It's now my preferred venue for 1:1 meetings.'

Hamish Shah, Founder and CTO at Hub Spot

'We're not big on executive perks at Hub Spot -- especially offices. Mo offices, mo problems. No office, no problem.'

Daniel Rosensweig, President and CEO at Chegg.com

Kevin Chou, CEO and co-founder at Kabam

'Sitting out in the open without barriers or privacy can be distracting but it's certainly worth the rare inconvenience. The openness is significant in its symbolism at the very top.'

John Abell, tech columnist at Reuters

'I like to think the open floor plan has a practical, positive impact: that the protected expanse behind me and the view of nature outdoors liberates my mind.'

Deep Nishar, SVP of Products and User Experience at LinkedIn

'My personal mission is to build insanely brilliant and simple products that change people's lives. Hence, my workspace is filled with team and product memorabilia.'

Tim Brown, CEO at IDEO

'Individual IDEO-ers reserve a new desk space every week -- meaning you never know who you'll be sitting next to. This constant flux makes it easier to get inspired by colleagues in other disciplines. You never know when you'll be sitting next to me!'

Michael Fertik, CEO at Reputation.com

'I stand at my desk because I'm twice as likely to walk around and talk to others spontaneously. I know. I measured. And my colleagues are nearly four times as likely to approach me with a thought, a question, or just a hello when I'm standing as compared to when I'm sitting.'

Tom Keene, Editor at Bloomberg TV and Radio

'On my desk sits the Bloomberg Terminal, my lifeline for information on everything from the state of the eurozone to the bio of that pesky guest on TV.'

Betty Liu, anchor at Bloomberg TV

'I do most of my show standing -- it keeps the show moving and besides, I spend most of the rest of my day sitting!'

'At Bloomberg, no one has an office, not even our CEO. But, everyone has the luxury of working at their own Bloomberg terminal. When I started working here, I had no idea what I would do with four different screens. Now, I can't live without them!'

Naomi Simson, founder of RedBalloon

'I work anywhere and everywhere -- some of my most impactful blogs have been written on aircraft or waiting at airports. Or, as (in this picture), at the hairdresser's. Whilst I work 'technically' at the RedBalloon office, my leadership team says that I am 'better out than in.' Which means my job is to be out and about -- meeting people and building networks for the business.'

Nancy Lublin, CEO at DoSomething.org

'We're not even seated at desks. Instead, we purchased 80 plain flat tables from Ikea. These tables are arranged in quads ... without any partitions or walls.'

Martin Varsavsky, CEO at Fon

'You can see my personal office in the top left corner of the photo above. My office door slides open and remains open during the workday, to invite employees to enter my office and share their thoughts.'

Jordy Leiser, co-founder at STELLAService

'Like most startup offices, we have an open floor plan, which allows for non-stop collaboration and interaction among the various teams.'

Andrew Chen, entrepreneur

'I have a post-it note taped to the monitor that says: 3pm - Floss - Drink water - Stretch and I have an alarm on my computer that fires at 3pm. I try to remember to do that every day, though I'm not great at it.'

Bruce Kasanoff, founder of Sense Of The Future

'I set up my office this way because I face Long Island Sound and keep everything -- except the dogs -- behind me so as not to block the view. The glass desk is a remnant of my 'less is more' phase, but I'd really love to find a handcrafted wooden desk.'

