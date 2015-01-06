3 Stretches To Improve Your Posture That You Can Do At Your Desk

Tracey Mallett, a fitness and wellness expert, gives tips on how to combat backaches and lower-body pains that develop from working at a desk all day.

Mallett insists that by combining stretching and breathing exercises to lift and extend our bodies, people can even become more confident in the office.

Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.