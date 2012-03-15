Designs Revealed For The Final Section Of New York's High Line Park

Photo: Friends of the High Line

Earlier this week, Friends of the High Line revealed the design plans for the final section of New York’s raised High Line park, which will run from 30th to 34th Streets along the city’s far west side.The final section will cost around $90 million to build and is expected to open in the spring of 2014, according to Friends of the High Line.



It will extend along the northern part of the railroad trestle that houses the rest of the park, which has opened in separate sections over the past few years.

The new renderings show the design team’s vision for the final section of the park, but the plans are not finalised.

