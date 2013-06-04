How To Design A Sex Video Site That Isn't A Porn Site

Building a modern porn site isn’t as easy as throwing up some x-rated videos and hoping that people see them.



MakeLoveNotPorn.tv is a new type of site that wants to change how our society views sex online. The company is working to shift the focus from crude and unrealistic sex videos to those that feature love and intimacy.

We spoke with the company’s co-founders Oonie Chase and Corey Innis who are in charge of the site’s user experience and entire website.

There are many challenges involved including, security, processing payments, and making the site look as safe for work as possible.

Check it out:

Produced by Daniel Goodman

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.