Designing for Multiple Screen Sizes Is About Consistency

A few years ago I taught a class at New York University in the Interactive Telecommunications Program, called, “1, 2, 10.”



The class explored the then-nascent challenge of designing apps and experience across the multiple screens that popped up everywhere in our lives. The numbers 1, 2, 10 defined the distance between a screen and a person’s face: The mobile phone being approximately one foot away, the desktop computer and tablet about two feet away, and the television about 10 feet away.

Click here to read more>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.