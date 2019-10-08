Here's how Disney villains might decorate their bedrooms, from Cruella de Vil to Ursula

Angie’s List The rooms bring the spirit of some of the most famous Disney villains to life.

The internet services company Angie’s List collaborated with creative studio NeoMam Studios to design bedrooms inspired by Disney villains.

The rooms give you an idea of how characters like Ursula,Maleficent, and Jafar might decorate their homes today. Each bedroom has a mature vibe intended to appeal to adult Disney fans.

The team studied some of Disney’s classic films and combined them with upcoming decor trends for 2020 to create the unique project.

From the “Descendants” film franchise to makeup collections inspired by Ursula and Maleficent, Disney villains are finally getting as much spotlight as the princesses.

And now fans can get a glimpse inside what their secret lairs might look like thanks to Angie’s List. The internet services company collaborated with creative agency NeoMam Studios to design modern bedrooms inspired by some of Disney’s most famous villains.

The spaces were made with the aesthetic of each famous antagonist in mind, as well as the upcoming decor trends for 2020. The rooms were designed to look mature, appealing to adult Disney fans.

This is how the magical rooms turned out.

Maleficent’s bedroom plays up her love of purple and gives a nod to her famous horns.

Angie’s List The team studied Maleficent in both the original ‘Sleeping Beauty’ and the modern film adaptation of her story.

Maleficent was first introduced to Disney fans in the 1959 classic “Sleeping Beauty,” but they met a different side of her in the 2014 film “Maleficent,” starring Angelina Jolie.

NeoMam looked at both films to create Maleficent’s modern day lair, paying special attention to her iconic horns and her love of purple.

The room is decked out in purple accessories like the curtains and armchairs, while the grey hues on the bed and ottoman embody the clouds that follow her.

The faux taxidermy deer on the wall and the antler chandelier are the cherry on top.

Ursula’s underwater cave celebrates the colours of the sea, with dark neutral accents.

Angie’s List There’s an actual fish tank in Ursula’s room.

Ursula’s lair would naturally have an underwater aesthetic, since the deep sea is where she wreaks most of her havoc during “The Little Mermaid.”

The printed accent wall looks like crashing waves, while the blue chairs, grey bedding, and shell knickknacks make the room feel like a place where Ursula and her eels could meet.

There’s even a fish tank in the space to really drive the theme home.

Cruella de Vil’s bedroom is black, white, and red all over.

Angie’s List Black and white is the theme of Cruella’s room.

Like it did for Maleficent, NeoMam drew inspiration both from the original 1961 cartoon “101 Dalmatians” and the 1996 live-action remake starring Glenn Close as the infamous Cruella.

Of course, Cruella’s love of black and white prints is at the crux of the room – along with bright pops of red. The Dalmatian rug and posters above the bed tie everything together.

The space is glamorous and sinister, just like Cruella.

The Evil Queen from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” gravitates towards the ornate, which is why her room is full of bright colours and over-the-top accessories.

Angie’s List The mirror above the bed mimics the Evil Queen’s throne.

The original Disney villain was all about power, which is why regal purple was the Evil Queen’s hue of choice.

NeoMam drew inspiration from the Evil Queen’s throne room for the space. The magenta bedspread matches the curtains from her palace, and the mirror hanging above the bed embodies the shape of her throne. The star blanket adds even more luxury to the space.

The green walls are a nod to the nature surrounding the castle, where the Evil Queen forces Snow White to flee at the beginning of the classic film.

Jafar’s love of excess and power are on full display in his bedroom.

Angie’s List Jafar’s room looks fit for a king.

The “Aladdin” villain was defined by his hunger for power, so it’s no surprise Jafar’s room looks luxurious.

The red carpet has the same feel as Jafar’s space from the original 1992 “Aladdin” cartoon, while the gold headboard and other metallic accents would fit in perfectly on the set of the 2019 live-action remake.

A parrot sits in the corner cage near Jafar’s staff, completing the picture.

Tamatoa, the giant sea monster villain from “Moana,” loves all shiny things — and his room reflects it.

Angie’s List The ‘Moana’ villain has an affinity for things that sparkle.

In “Moana,” Tamatoa’s underwater lair is filled with booty he’s stolen over the years, and they shine even brighter against the deep blue of the ocean floor.

NeoMam’s room uses that same colour palette, highlighting a gold bedspread and gold trinkets against blue and gold wallpaper. The trunk full of treasure makes the space feel like a hiding place for stolen items.

You can even see Maui’s fish hook sitting in the chest.

