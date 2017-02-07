Designers create IKEA instructions for Trump's $20 billion border wall

The Pastillon The Pastillon’s fake ad for a ‘Börder Wåll.’

Assembling an IKEA bookshelf may be difficult, but designers from the satirical site ThePastillon have envisioned IKEA instructions for a project that looks truly back-breaking: Trump’s border wall.

They created a tongue-in-cheek ad for a “Börder Wåll,” making fun of Trump’s real-life proposal.

Less than a week after Inauguration Day, Trump reiterated his plans on Twitter to build a 1,900-milelong wall along the US-Mexico border. Construction could cost American taxpayers an estimated $15 billion to $25 billion, though Trump says Mexico would eventually pay for the wall through taxes or trade. Maintenance and hiring 21,000 border-patrol agents could cost an additional $2.1 billion a year, according to CNBC and an analysis by Politico.

From that perspective, the designers are offering their fake flat-pack wall for a bargain: $9,999,999,999.99. Inside, the presumably very large box would include 471,612 boards, 313,329 rounds of barbed wire, 5,659,344 screws, and a single allen wrench.

Next to the picture of the assembly materials, there’s a person facing the wall with a confused look on its face. Building the Börder Wåll seems like would be more than a one-person job.

