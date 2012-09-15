How Alice + Olivia Founder Stacey Bendet Created A $150 Million Brand

Stacey Bendet’s $150 million brand Alice + Olivia all started with one pair of retro pants.

Alice + Olivia clothing line founder and head designer, Stacey Bendet, got her start tailoring funky pants for herself while a student at the University of Pennsylvania.

Bendet’s quest for the perfect pant led her to launching a womenswear line of her own exclusively at Barneys in 2002. The retro, well-fitting pants were an instant success and it wasn’t long before Andrew Rosen, the founder of successful fashion line Theory, came calling and became a business partner in the company.

In 2004, Bendet expanded her line to include a menswear collection and in 2005, Alice + Olivia expanded into seasonal collections. By 2006, Bendet had boutiques both in New York and Los Angeles.

Alice + Olivia has since expanded to 10 boutiques and can be found in over 800 stores nationwide, plus Harrods in London and Lane Crawford in Hong Kong.

Today, Bendet’s brand brings in a reported $50 million each year.

We spoke to Bendet during Alice + Olivia’s spring presentation during New York Fashion Week and she revealed how she grew a well-tailored pair of pants into a $150 million brand.

Watch below.

