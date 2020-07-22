Fashion designer says a runway dress he loaned Khloe Kardashian was listed on the family's resale website

imageSPACE/MediaPunch/IPx/AP Pieces from Khloe Kardashian’s wardrobe are often sold through Kardashian Kloset.

In an Instagram story posted on Sunday, fashion designer Christian Cowan asked Khloe Kardashian why a dress he loaned her was listed on her family’s resale website Kardashian Kloset.

Page Six reported that the dress was previously listed for $US1,300.

Cowan’s Instagram story disappeared after being posted for 24 hours, and the dress has since been removed from Kardashian Kloset.

Page Six cited an anonymous source that said the dress “was gifted” to Kardashian “through her stylist without a mention of a loan.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A fashion designer called out a member of the Kardashian family via Instagram over the weekend.

On Sunday, UK-based designer Christian Cowan said on his Instagram story that a sparkling blue dress he had loaned to Khloe Kardashian was listed for sale on the family’s resale website, Kardashian Kloset. He wrote the message above a screenshot of the dress listing, which has since disappeared from his story after being posted for 24 hours.

“@khloekardashian why are my runway samples I loaned you being sold on your website,” Cowan wrote in an Instagram story. “We’ve emailed three times and had no response.”

Christian Cowan/Instagram Christian Cowan shared this message on Instagram.

At the time of writing, no Christian Cowan garments are available to purchase on the Kardashian Kloset website

The Christian Cowan dress was previously listed on the Kardashian family’s website for $US1,300, Page Six reported, but all items from the designer appear to have since been removed from Kardashian Kloset. According to the publication, Kardashian had no knowledge that the dress was being loaned to her.

“The dress was gifted to her through her stylist without a mention of a loan and it was never asked to be returned,” an anonymous source told Page Six.

The dress in question was created for Christian Cowan’s 2019 Powerpuff Girls collection. He debuted the fashion line at the City Market Social House in Los Angeles, California, on March 8, 2019. The collection was filled with pink, blue, and green designs, all of which were inspired by the animated superheroes.

At the time, Cowan told InStyle that the collection was created with women’s empowerment in mind.

Presley Ann/WME IMG/Getty Images Khloe Kardashian was once in possession of the blue dress seen on the left.

Janelle Miller appears to have been Kardashian’s stylist at the time; she gave a People interview about what it’s like to work with the celebrity in April 2019, a month after the Christian Cowan dress debuted on the runway.

Representatives for Kardashian, Cowan, and Miller did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

Kardashian Kloset is a resale website where the Kardashian family sells their used clothing and accessories

According to the Kardashian Kloset website, available items are “hand-selected by each family member.”

“Our goal at Kardashian Kloset is to share a part of the Kardashian Jenner family lifestyle by offering you the opportunity to own one of a kind items, while promoting sustainability,” the website says.

At the time of writing, pieces from the wardrobes of Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian are available.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.