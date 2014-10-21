Fashion Designer Oscar De La Renta Dies

Fashion designer Oscar de la Renta has died at aged 82.

De la Renta died at his home on in Connecticut on Monday after battling cancer.

“While our hearts are broken by the idea of life without Oscar, he is still very much us. Oscar’s hard work, his intelligence and his love of life are at the heart of our company,” a statement said.

“All that we have done, and all that we will do, is informed by his values and his spirit. Through Oscar’s example we know the way forward. We will make Oscar very proud of us by continuing in an even stronger way the work that Oscar loved so much.”

REUTERS/Mike Segar Designer Oscar de la Renta and Anna Wintour, editor in chief of Vogue in 2005.

The designer, born in the Dominican Republic, defined American style in the ’60s and ’70s. The New York Times writes: “Determined to stay relevant, Mr. de la Renta achieved fame in two distinct realms: as a couturier to socialites — the so-called ladies-who-lunch, his bread and butter — and as a red-carpet king. He also dressed four American first ladies, but it was Hollywood glitz, rather than nice uptown clothes, that defined him for a new age and a new customer. Just as astutely he embraced social media.”

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Designer Oscar De La Renta (C) smiles with model Karlie Kloss (L) and another model after presenting his Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week.

He dressed first ladies Jacqueline Kennedy, Nancy Reagan, and Hillary Clinton as well as a long list of Hollywood royalty including Amy Adams, Sarah Jessica Parker, Penelope Cruz, and Sandra Bullock.

De la Renta is survived by his wife Annette, his son, three sisters, as well as three stepchildren and nine step-grandchildren.

