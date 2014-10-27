Apple's New Aussie Designer Marc Newson Made A Beretta Shotgun

Dezeen Beretta’s 486 Parallelo shotgun

Apple’s latest design hire has made a shotgun for Beretta, according to Dezeen Magazine.

Marc Newson’s take on the Beretta 486 Parallelo will be unveiled in London in November. (The standard version is pictured here).

We can expect Newson’s firearm to be a 12-gauge side-by-side shotgun with ornate engravings, according to Dezeen.

Apple hired Newson, a close friend of chief designer Jony Ive, last month, according to Vanity Fair.

It’s unclear exactly what Newson will work on at Apple, though his experience designing timepieces suggests he may be involved in future iterations of the Apple Watch.

Apple may have also hired Sydney-born and educated Newson to keep Ive at the company.

Businessweek talked to some former Apple executives who suggested bringing Newson on could be Apple’s way of retaining Ive’s interest in working there, as he’s already become the world’s most famous living designer.

