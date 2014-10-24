Designer Transforms Old Apple Computers Into Modern Furniture

Technology evolves quickly.

Old designs are discontinued to make way for the new, but for designer Klaus Geiger, this is where the fun begins.

Charmed by the industrial design of Apple’s Power Mac G5 computer, Geiger has taken Apple’s old powerhouse of a computer and transformed it into sleek, modern furniture.

The collection, appropriately titled BENCHMA(®)C features a set of tables, seats, and cabinets that are simple and utilitarian. Each piece of furniture does a great job of showing off the G5’s anodized aluminium chassis, and Geiger’s use of wood and glass feels like it would be right at home at an Apple store.

We first saw Geiger’s collection over at The Verge.

The Power Mac G5 was first introduced in 2003, and was a favourite for filmmakers and photographers due to it being the most powerful computer in Apple’s lineup at the time. The G5 has since been discontinued and replaced by the Mac Pro, which has undergone its own transformation last year.

You can see a few photos from the BENCHMA(®)C collection below, but head on over to Geiger’s website for the entire collection.

