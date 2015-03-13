One of Facebook's best designers, Joey Flynn, is leaving

Joey Flynn, one of Facebook’s top designers, is leaving the company.

Flynn joined Facebook five years ago and headed up important projects such as Chat Heads and Facebook’s mobile software, Home. In 2014, Flynn conceived of and built a messaging app for Facebook, Slingshot, under its Creative Labs division. He also worked on some of Facebook’s most critical features, profiles and timelines.

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed Flynn’s departure to Business Insider, adding that Facebook wishes him well.

It’s not clear what Flynn is doing next, but one source says he will be leaving Facebook to start his own design company with another Facebook designer, Brandon Walkin, who will remain at the company. Flynn and Walkin worked on Chat Heads and Home together.

