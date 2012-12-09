10 Luxe Designer Gifts That Cost $50 Or Less

Photo: Instagram/lucy_damin
So you’ve got a label-loving lady in your life, but you’re terrified that her high-end taste will leave you penniless this holiday.Relax. It’s easy to suit her style without breaking the bank.
With this fashion-friendly gift guide, she can wear her heart—or whom she hearts—on her sleeve for less!
Women adore Tory. Her brand has built a cult-like following over the last decade thanks to her pretty-in-prep style.
Though the signature Tory Burch ballet flats are a little (read: a lot) out of our price range, you can still score the eponymous T logo with these adorably chic Logo Thong Flip Flops ($50) at Saks Fifth Avenue in your choice of black-and-white or winter teal.
Home decor and furniture designer Jonathan Adler offers a bevy of great gifts under $50 this season.
He's best known for his ceramic work, so why not warm her heart--and home--with the cheeky Squirrel Match Strike ($42)?
You could also opt for the neon-chic Carnaby Acid Palm Mug ($18).
Bold colours and playful patterns are hallmarks of the coveted Kate Spade brand.
That's why this cheerful Polka Dot Thermos ($35) is sure to hit the spot for your fashionista.
Fashion powerhouse Rodarte has developed a huge celebrity fan base and earned several industry awards since its 2005 debut.
This season, the brand has joined forces with Starbucks to offer three pixel-perfect designs available for a limited time.
If you must choose just one, we suggest the merry and bright Rodarte Gift Tote ($12.95).
Although he gained fame at a very young age, Jason Wu didn't hit centre stage until the 2009 Inaugural Ball.
Women all over the world took notice when Michelle Obama danced the night away in a feminine and flattering one-shoulder design he created just for her.
Though you'd be challenged to find a gown under $50, Neiman Marcus sells this beautiful Orchid Rain Candle ($48), inspired by Wu's Spring 2012 line.
With more than three decades in the industry under her oh-so-chic belt, Cynthia Rowley has made a name for herself by giving women the unexpected.
That's exactly why you should be stuck on this gift idea.
Coming in at just $3.89, Cynthia Rowley Band-Aids make the perfect stocking stuffer.
With the most recognised tartan-plaid design in the world, Burberry needs no introduction.
The luxury brand expertly blends British heritage with modern flair, making it right for fashion lovers of any age.
Available in white or black, this Vintage Check Boxer Brief ($45) is made for a man but will please the designer-obsessed woman in your life.
If she knows her zigzags, she knows her Missoni.
Appeal to her boho-chic taste with the vibrant Giacomo Hand Towel ($24), available at Ron Robinson.
Looking for even more designer gift ideas?
The eBay Holiday Collective makes it easy to find designer labels at prices you can afford.
