A fashion designer who has styled the Queen is now making medical scrubs for UK healthcare workers

Max Mumby/Indigo / Contributor / Getty Images The Queen wore a blue Stewart Parvin coat to Commonwealth Day in March.

British designer Stewart Parvin, who’s designed many of Queen Elizabeth II’s colourful coats, announced earlier in April that his team will produce medical scrubs for healthcare workers in the UK.

The scrubs are being distributed to National Health Service (NHS) hospitals for workers fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

Stewart Parvin has styled the Queen on multiple occasions, including national events, engagements with global leaders, and royal weddings.

Zara Tindall, the Queen’s oldest granddaughter, also wore a Stewart Parvin bridal gown at her wedding to Mike Tindall in 2011.

British fashion designer Stewart Parvin, who has designed several of the Queen’s signature colourful outfits, is helping to produce and distribute scrubs to frontline medical workers in the UK.

In light of the coronavirus crisis, which has caused many healthcare facilities to experience a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), several fashion designers are using their facilities and equipment to make face masks and other supplies for frontline workers and hospitals in need.

A representative for Stewart Parvin confirmed the news with Insider via email but declined to comment further or share how many sets of scrubs are planned to be donated to National Health Service (NHS) hospitals.

The designer first made the announcement on Twitter on April 9, sharing a picture of the custom scrubs.

Our first set of scrubs are ready to be dropped off for @frimleyhealth. If you would like to get involved as a home sewer, or as a business with work space, there are several groups set up that are co-ordinating the effort. @scrubsgloriousscrubs and @scrubsfortheloveof

????#nhs pic.twitter.com/7mt8QaYc8m — Stewart Parvin (@Stewart_Parvin) April 9, 2020

“As ever, our most grateful thanks to all those risking their own health and working tirelessly to look after and protect us all,” Stewart Parvin said in a tweet.

Stewart Parvin’s designs are particularly loved by the Queen. Most recently, the monarch wore a Stewart Parvin blue cashmere coat on Commonwealth Day on March 9, which was her last official public appearance before royal engagements were cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Samir Hussein/WireImage The Queen at Commonwealth Day in March.

Stewart Parvin also designed the lime-green, silk tweed coat the Queen wore to Meghan Markle and Harry’s wedding in May 2018.

Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images The Queen at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

The monarch has become known for her colourful coats. She’s donned the monochromatic outfits at engagements with global leaders, holiday events, and Buckingham Palace parties – such as the light-pink Stewart Parvin coat she wore at her garden party in May 2019.

YUI MOK/AFP via Getty Images The Queen at her garden party in Buckingham Palace in May 2019.

Zara Tindall, the Queen’s oldest granddaughter, also wore a wedding gown designed by StewartParvin when she married Mike Tindall in 2011.

Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images The Queen’s granddaughter Zara Phillips married England rugby player Mike Tindall.

