A designer reimagined iconic Nike and Adidas sneakers as face masks. Here's what they look like:

WeWantMore One mask features elements from the Adidas X 17.3 FG Solar Yellow sneaker.

Belgian based design studio WeWantMore has reimagined old sneakers as face masks.

The masks are not for sale, but rather an artistic commentary of how the world can adapt to the new reality amid the pandemic.

“More than any other type of shoe, sneakers play a significant role in expressing people’s identity,” said the masks’ designer Ruud Belmans.

As face masks become more common in public settings, some people are getting creative with their designs.

Belgian based design studio WeWantMore has developed a series of facemasks from materials from old sneakers. Though the masks offer its wearers some protection, they are not for sale for public use. Rather, they are meant as an artistic commentary of how the world can adapt to the new reality of life amid the pandemic.

“More than any other type of shoe, sneakers play a significant role in expressing people’s identity,” said Ruud Belmans, cofounder and creative director of spatial design at WeWantMore and the creator of the masks, in a press release. “By dissecting the sneaker into its elemental parts and recreating it as a face mask, we changed its functional role, but the emotional one remains the same. It’s still a way to show the world who you are.”

Belmans created the masks by hand, without using any computer design software. The goal was to show how the coronavirus is forcing people to approach life through a different lens.

“Rather than restrictions, WeWantMore sees opportunities to challenge the status quo and rethink traditional roles,” Belmans said in the press release. “It’s a chance to take things apart, reinvent them and make them relevant again within the new normal.”

The masks feature elements from popular Nike and Adidas silhouettes as well as Saucony and Arkk Copenhagen sneakers.

Here’s a look at the collection:

The first mask in the collection was made from pieces of the Adidas Falcon W, the Nike Jordan Max Aura, and the Nike Air Edge Essential.

WeWantMore

The mask features the Adidas logo on the front and pays homage to Nike with a large Swoosh on the side.

WeWantMore

Another mask focused more on Saucony’s branding from the Jazz Original Vintage shoe.

WeWantMore

The mask also prominently features elements from the Adidas X 17.3 FG sneaker in the solar yellow colorway.

WeWantMore

The third mask in the collection features elements from the Adidas Top Ten Hi, Nike Air Edge Essential, and the Saucony Jazz Original Vintage sneakers.

WeWantMore

Another mask is heavily based on the red and black colorway of the Adidas NMD R1.

WeWantMore

This mask also combines elements from the Arkk Raven Nubuck S-E15 Vibram, the Adidas Iniki Runner Core Black, and the Saucony Jazz Original Vintage.

WeWantMore

Another mask appears to feature the eyestays of the Saucony Jazz Original Vintage sneakers in the centre with the logo from the Adidas NMD R1 Red Black above the laces.

WeWantMore

This mask also features elements of the Arkk Raven Nubuck S-E15 Vibram.

WeWantMore

This sleek mask features elements from the Adidas Iniki Runner Core Black and the Nike Air Edge Essential.

WeWantMore

Elements of the Saucony Jazz Original Vintage sneakers were also present in this mask.

WeWantMore

The last mask in the collection prominently features the Air Jordan symbol taken from a Nike Jordan Max Aura.

WeWantMore

The mask also contains elements from the Adidas Falcon.

WeWantMore

