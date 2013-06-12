A Designer Has Already Come Up With A Way To Improve Apple's New iPhone Icons

Apple’s new iPhone software is being received with cautious optimism.



A lot of people think the redesign is pretty good, but they’re finding flaws. However, most people are withholding judgement until they get their hands on it.

There is one exception to the cautious optimism: The new icon Apple made for Safari. That icon is getting bashed by just about everyone.

Leo Drapeau, a young French designer, has come up with a new set of icons. His design is getting passed around by some influential mobile developers.

Drapeau says, “I kept the same design direction, the overall look and fresh feel to it, but trying to make it look more detailed, coordinated and just cleaner.” He also shrank the size of the graphics in the icons.

Below is a comparison of his work on the left, and Apple’s on the right. You can see more of his work here >

