How Absurdly Expensive Designer Clothing Became A Hot Trend For 3-Year-Olds

Photo: Gucci.com

A baby may be the ultimate accessory, but for women who love designer brands, it can also be an awkward wardrobe fit.OK, we’re half kidding–but fortunately for those women, high-end designers such as Gucci, Lanvin, Versace, Stella McCartney and Burberry have all recently launched or plan to launch clothing lines for kids.



Click here to see some ridiculously expensive kids’ clothes >

Upscale children’s lines started entering the scene about three years ago, but made a surge this season with Fendi showing its collection at its Fifth Avenue store in New York City and Gucci hiring Jennifer Lopez and her twins for its advertising campaign.

The prices for many pieces, which children will likely only wear for one season, border on ridiculous. For example, a Gucci’s hooded zip up white quilted down jacket, designed for girls ages 2 to 8, costs $595 dollars.

But as the luxury market makes a slow comeback, the wealthy are willing splurge these items, said the Doneger Group’s Creative Director Jamie Ross.

We spoke to her this week about designer baby fashion became such a trend; here’s what she had to say.

When did we start seeing designer children’s clothes become a trend?

About three years ago, we started to see designer clothes for children enter the market. But the past year, we’ve seen it enter a good mainstream consciousness. These mums who wear the brands themselves and place their identity in them, and want their children to have matching aesthetics.

Why is expanding to children’s wear smart for designers?

The fact that they are building costumers base that young, helps them build customers for life. If a child associates themselves early on with a brand, they have a guaranteed customer later on.

So what are the trends in children’s designer fashion?

It’s a take away from the grown-up clothes. Especially Gucci, Lanvin, and I’m sure Versace are all taking trends from their adult lines.

Is it cost-effective for designers to create children’s lines?

Yes, absolutely. The fact that Fendi had their show at the Fifth Avenue store just generated so much hype for the line and I would say people were more excited for the Lanvin kids line than the woman’s. Just generating the buzz helps the designer.

As the luxury market made a small comeback in the past few years, is this how people are spending their money?

For the infant clothes, we’re seeing them mostly gifted. The doting grandparents are a large part of the people spending on these lines.

So if the mother of the child is clad from head to toe, is there an etiquette about what type of clothing to buy the child as a gift?

If it’s a known fact that a mum leans in the direction of designer, it’s probably best to step up to the plate and buy the designer clothes. If you even think how far diaper bags have come, women don’t just carry a basic bag anymore.

What designer children’s line do you like the most right now?

Looking ahead, Fendi looks good. It’s a direct interpretation of their woman’s line. The clothes are kid friendly, the prints and colours are just right. They are pushing the envelope forward. The clothes are user-friendly, some of the kids clothes (from other designers) almost look too precious to use. Fendi has utility safari fabrics, others look more washed and comfortable. They have fashion pastels for boys. It looks great, because sometimes compared to the girls, the boys lines can be boring.

Children are the ones wearing these clothes, so do you think it comes with a level of understanding that the clothes will get dirty?

If you’re a mum and spending on this, you’re prepared to have a good dry cleaner as well.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.