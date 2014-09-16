Ex-Apple Designer Says Apple Watch Looks Like It Was 'Designed By Committee'

An unnamed former Apple employee spoke to the New York Times to reveal the struggles that go into the production of new Apple products, and they didn’t speak highly of the Apple Watch.

The anonymous Apple employee told the Times that Apple’s new product was inspired by the iPod Nano Touch, a small, touchscreen iPod launched by Apple in 2010.

The designer had a less-than-enthusiastic verdict on the design of the Apple Watch, commenting “it’s very hard to make big things small. This feels more like it was designed by committee.”

According to the former employee, Apple hardware designers often struggle with the company’s industrial design team during the production of new gadgets. The hardware people want the product to perform as best as it can, while the design people want the product to do as much as it can. Compromises, inevitably, must be made.

The Apple Watch’s poor battery life, currently estimated as lasting one day, apparently shows that the industrial design team won over during the device’s production, as the hardware folks would likely have pushed for more battery space — and thus longer battery life.

